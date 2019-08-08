City of Laredo informing public about taxicab rules & regulations

The City of the Laredo Traffic Department wants to inform the public about the dangers of vehicles operating as taxicabs without city permits.

File photo: Laredo taxi cabs

According to the Vehicles for Hire Division, taxis without permits are overcharging customers.

Permit holders and taxicab drivers go through an extensive background check and process in order to be in compliance with the city's ordinance.

Authorized taxicabs are equipped with a city logo on the rear window, drivers must possess and issued ID car and driver's license, a permit number, a taximeter on the dashboard, and a city ordinance decal.

If you have any questions, complaints, or would like to apply for a taxicab driver license you can contact the city at (956) 794-1775 or visit them at 912 Matamoros Street on the second floor.