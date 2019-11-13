City of Laredo inviting community to Pioneer Day event

The City of Laredo is inviting the community to take a step back in time during a special event taking place this weekend.

The City Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting its Pioneer Day event at North Central Park this weekend.

Attendees will get a chance to witness various reenactments from the old west from the official reenactment group the Former Texas Rangers Association from Fredericksburg, Texas.

There will also be plenty of music, food vendors, and games for the whole family to enjoy.

The event will start at 10 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The festivities are free and open to the public.

For more information you can call 956-729-4600.

