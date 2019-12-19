City of Laredo keeping residents warm this winter

The City of Laredo is looking to keep everyone warm from the wintry weather conditions by offering a nice warm blanket to those in need.

With the winter season approaching, city officials will be going to various shelters to hand out blankets, socks and toys for those who stay at the facility.

Co interim city manager Robert Eads, human resources director Melina Bermudez along with other city employees will be going dropping off blankets at the Bethany House, the Holding Institute and Casa de Misericorida.

The items were recently collected from the community during a recent drive held by city officials.