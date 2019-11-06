City of Laredo launches parking enforcement initiative

Several City of Laredo departments are coming together to enforce city ordinances related to parking across town.

As part of the city’s commitment to Vision Zero, a project aimed at reducing traffic facilities, several city officials and law enforcement entities will be out in full force this month issuing tickets to those who disobey the city’s parking laws.

City officials say they have seen an increase in parking issues, especially in residential areas that create safety hazards for pedestrians.

Some of the parking violations include parking cars against traffic and parking vehicles on sidewalks.

Police are also advising drivers not to block driveways or obstruct the flow of traffic, and to never park next to a fire hydrant.

Other common violations include the unauthorized use of disabled handicap parking or misuse of placards.

If you are caught violating any of these laws, you might receive a citation.

For more information on parking enforcement, you can contact the city’s traffic department at (956) 794-1780.