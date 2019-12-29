City of Laredo offices to be closed on Tuesday & Wednesday

This Tuesday, everyone will get ready to say goodbye to 2019 and ring in the new decade of 2020.

In observance of the New Year's festivities, many city offices will be closed for the holiday.

All city administrative offices will be closed on Tuesday, December 31st and Wednesday, January 1st; however, your trash and recycling pick up will not be affected.

The city landfill will be open on the 31st but will be closed on Wednesday.

All offices will re-open on Thursday, January 2nd at 8 a.m.

The City of Laredo would like to wish residents a very safe and happy New Year’s Celebration.