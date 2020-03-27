City of Laredo officially announce Shelter in Place Order

The City of Laredo and Webb County are increasing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by implementing a Shelter in Place order.

On Friday, during an online press conference, city officials announced the Shelter in Place order which will take effect Saturday midnight and could continue until 11:59 p.m. on April 3, 2020.

The order comes after the city confirmed 19 positive cases of COVID-19.

As an effort to prevent the spread of the virus, the city has announced the order.

The purpose of the order is to minimize social interactions and to ensure people stay inside their homes with their immediate family.

Officials say you can leave your work for specified reasons such as going to the grocery store, gas station, hospital, pick up food, or care for the elderly.

During this time, bars, lounges, fitness centers, retail stores, reception halls, massage parlors, tattoo shops, barbershops and hair salons are not considered essential businesses and must remain closed during this order.

County Judge Tano Tijerina says that there will also be a curfew for unaccompanied minors between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Those who do not comply with the order could receive a hefty fine of up to $1,000 and or jail time.

Essential businesses that will remain open are grocery stores, gas stations, banks, healthcare operations, hardware stores, hotels, and gun stores.

City officials say the best way to prevent the spread of the virus is by staying home.

For more information on the coronavirus, you can call the city’s hotline at 956-795-4954.

To read the city’s full statement, you can click here