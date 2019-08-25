City of Laredo officials to discuss upcoming budget

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - All City of Laredo departments will convene this week to talk about the budget.
During an upcoming workshop starting on Monday, officials will talk about all departments and their upcoming budget.
Under review will be the number of employees in each department, their classifications, positions, salaries and benefits.
Also up for discussion during the workshop, will be supplies and materials, land acquisitions, contracted services, equipment, capital improvements, and other matters necessary.