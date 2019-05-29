City of Laredo parks hosting summer fun for the kids!

With summer vacation right around the corner, many local families will be wondering how to keep their children busy during their time off from school.

The City of Laredo has printed out a complete guide filled with summer activities that are taking place at our local recreation centers.

From tennis programs, arts and science, there is a plethora of camps to register your kids starting next week.

For parents looking to take part in any of the camps, there will also be camps that will allow parental involvement as well.

Eddie Millan with the City of Laredo Parks Department says they have a program called Mommy and Me where a mother can swim with their newborn and teach them how to swim.

The cost for the camps is $60 for three weeks.

For more information on where to sign up, you can visit any of the local rec centers.