City of Laredo preparing for Fourth of July festivities

Although July is still a couple of months away, the City of Laredo is already thinking about the Fourth of July festivities.

This year, residents in both north and south Laredo will have one less option for where they would like to see fireworks light up the sky.

During Monday’s City Council meeting the council discussed their plans to have not three but two firework displays this year.

They decided this year's festivities will only be at UniTrade Stadium and Independence Hills Park.

According to the Parks and Leisure Department, last year's festivities brought about 4,000 people to Independence Hills.

With so many people in attendance, they want the community to have another option to choose where they would like to see the fireworks.

Although the Tecos will host the Fourth of July game before the show, people will still be able to watch the fireworks after the game.

While months of planning go into events like these, the fireworks show itself is only 15 minutes long.