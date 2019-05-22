City of Laredo proclaims Emergency Medical Services Week

First responders are being recognized all week long for their service to the community.

On Tuesday morning, Laredo College, the City of Laredo and Webb County proclaimed this week as Emergency Medical Services Week.

Multiple EMS organizations and Laredo College EMS students were present to celebrate the nation-wide recognition.

LC EMS program director Manuel Ramirez says it's an honor to take part in preparing future care providers.

EMS Week started back in 1974 by President Gerald Ford to celebrate the important work they do nation-wide.