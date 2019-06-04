City of Laredo proclaims NeighborWorks Week

An organization that helps people purchase a home and get on the path to becoming a homeowner begins a week-long celebration.

For the next few days, NeighborWorks Laredo will be celebrating Neighbors Week.

With more than 30 years of service and 200 chapters across the country, the local NeighborWorks chapter will be hosting different volunteering events all promoting homeownership.

A special proclamation was read by Mayor Pete Saenz to help kick off the week of festivities.

Elizabeth Alonzo- Villarreal with NeighborWorks says they will be having an open house event for the community on Friday, and they invite everyone to stop by between 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

NeighborWorks is located in the 2100 block of Bob Bullock.

Along with helping people acquire the house of their dreams, NeighborWorks also provides free classes to prevent foreclosure.