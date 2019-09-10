City of Laredo proclaims Hunger Action Month

An organization that helps thousands of south Texans is continuing its fight to end hunger and food insecurity in the Laredo and Webb County area.

A special proclamation was held on Monday morning at City Hall where members of the South Texas Food Bank asked city officials to help them with their mission.

In the past years, the organization says they have made tremendous strides to reach people who live outside the city limit by delivering thousands of pounds of food.

Alma Boubel with the food bank says they know not everyone has a means of transportation so they have decided to take 10 to 209 pounds of food and distribute them to rural areas in the county.

Just last month, the food bank helped more than 80,000 people totaling 1.6 million pounds of food distributed around South Texas.