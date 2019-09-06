City of Laredo proclaims United Way Week

The City of Laredo is recognizing a local organization for all their efforts as one of the most efficient and effective programs to meet the human care needs for the community.

United Way is trying to raise over 1.2 million dollars this month that will go towards funding 22 different local non-profit organizations.

Before their kick-off telethon event-, the city is recognizing the work the organization’s contributions to the community.

On Friday morning District Three councilman Mercurio Martinez III on behalf of the city proclaimed September 7th through September 21st as “United Way Week”.

United Way provides money to dozens of local organizations to provide food, shelter, education, and health to the community.

The president of United Way Rosie Ramirez says it's their top priority to raise money because the organizations are in need of funding to strengthen the lives in our community.

The organization began in the 1940s with its first campaign raising $59,000 distributed to six agencies.

The organization has since grown with a goal of 1 point two million dollars to benefit 22 different local organizations.

This is the first time your good neighbor station is partnering with United Way to host the “Be A Hero Telethon”.

The telethon will take place on Saturday, September 7th in our studios.

To donate you can call the United Way office at 723-9113.

Just a reminder, you can also donate via the United Way's website or at UWL Heroes.org.

United Way is engaged in nearly 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide.