City of Laredo proposes possible location for immigration court

The City of Laredo is inching closer to getting that tent facility that's been discussed for some time now by the federal government.

Right now, the plan is to have it placed by the Rio Grande but before that happens, city officials are trying to move the site to another location.

In the past, we reported that District Eight Councilman Roberto Balli wanted the site to be considered as a future immigration court.

However, once it was announced that the 'Migrant Protection Protocol' also referred to as the "Remain in Mexico" program was taking effect in Laredo, the federal government organized plans to put up a tent facility that would be used for court hearings.

Since the news broke, the city has been trying to set up a meeting with the individuals spearheading the project, to offer up other options such as the old federal courthouse.

The City of Laredo land acquisition director Linda Teniente says the three-story building currently has the U.S. Postal Service using the first floor; however, the second and third are up for grabs.

Teniente says the second floor is mainly for office space; however, the third floor is where the former courtroom used to be, but renovations have not been made to that floor.

When the city acquired the property they were given restriction on what they were able to use the space for since it's registered through the National Parks System.

It's still uncertain when the tents will go up, and when the city will be meeting with people from Washington.

Another potential site the city is offering is the El Portal Building which is located right next to bridge one.