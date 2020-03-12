City of Laredo says there is no state of emergency pertaining to COVID 19

The City of Laredo says they are prepared to respond to any health hazard such as the COVID 19, in coordination with local, state and federal partners.

In an announcement, the State of Texas and the City of Laredo are letting the public know that there is no state of emergency and are not calling for community-wide social distancing, such as canceling public gatherings.

They say there is no need for panic or alarm and that they will continue surveillance and ask the public to maintain proper hygiene.

The Laredo Health Department has requested to have COVID 19 testing capabilities but has not gotten testing kits from the Texas Department of Health or the CDC.

So far, there have been no cases reported in Laredo and they will send out for testing to those with symptoms suggested by their doctor and have had travel or exposure.