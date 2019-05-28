City of Laredo still recovering from cyber-attack

The City of Laredo continues to work to connect its departments after a cyber-attack last week left them in the dark.

A spokesperson for the city says they are working to re-establish email and internet connection within various city departments.

While the majority of city services and operations are not being affected, the city's IT team is continuing to work to get the city's legal department back in service.

That means legal correspondence and public information requests will be delayed until connections can be restored.

Meanwhile, the city has restored the online payment system in case you need to make a payment.