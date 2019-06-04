City of Laredo stresses the importance of taking part in 2020 Census

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz says the Census 2020 will be an important event to make sure the state gets federal representation and the funds that are given to the city.

File photo: 2020 Census

Which is why the City of Laredo is considering creating a committee that will look into increasing census participation.

The committee could be made up of community members such as private and faith-based groups.

However, a looming question is currently at the center of the census questionnaire.

Congressman Cuellar says the question could have a monetary impact on the State of Texas, possibly billions of dollars could be at risk.

That money would be used for transportation, education, and healthcare. Leaders believe the possible addition of citizenship could hurt the real numbers of the 2020 census.

If included, it might deter people from taking part in the census which could affect the overall participation.

Although Mayor Saenz says having data on the legal status of residents would be great, the census is not the best method to use.

Census representatives have said the information is completely confidential and will not be shared with any other federal agency.

There are four ways folks can participate in the census, either by internet, phone, mail or an in-person interview.

Keep in mind that if a person goes to your home claiming to work for the census must show valid identification.