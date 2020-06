The City of Laredo has released the data of how many people working and living at local nursing homes have been tested for COVID-19.

Interim City of Laredo Health Department Director Richard Chamberlain said on Friday that 975 people from nursing homes were tested.

So far there have been no positive cases reported.

This includes staff and residents from each home.

The department has received 71 percent of those tests and 29 percent are still pending.