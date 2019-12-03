City of Laredo to collect hazardous waste this weekend

The City of Laredo is looking to keep the community safe from hazardous waste by hosting a collection event this weekend.

Residents are encouraged to dispose of hazardous materials free of charge.

The city is collective automotive fluids, batteries, paint cans, acid, pool chemicals, motor oil, and cleaning products.

The city organizes these types of events so that toxic materials don’t end up in our storm drains or in the hands of children.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 7th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the El Metro Park & Ride located at 1800 E. Hillside Road.

Residents can come by and drop off hazardous materials for free.