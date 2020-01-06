City of Laredo to enforce parking ordinance in central Laredo

The City of Laredo will be enforcing parking rules for certain areas around town.

The operation will start on Monday in central Laredo and last all week.

Crews will be out inspecting both the Las Lomas and Heights neighborhoods.

The things they will be looking out for are parked cars against traffic flow, blocked driveways, parking on sidewalks, and even commercial vehicles in residential areas.

The enforcement is an effort to increase safe mobility, and to reduce traffic fatalities and accidents.

For more information, you may contact the Traffic Department, Parking Division at 956-794-1780.