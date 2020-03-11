City of Laredo to host first ever Senior Games

The City of Laredo Parks and Leisure Department is looking to give our elder community the chance to shine during an athletic competition of their own!

Next week, the city will kick off its first-ever Laredo Senior Games for residents 50 years of age or older.

Elder athletes will get a chance to participate in any of the 15 categories which include, a 5K run, golf, swimming, tennis, dominoes and so much more!

City officials say they have seen a high attendance of senior citizens at its recreation centers and this is just another way to help them stay active.

Those interested in going for the gold must register before Friday, March, 13th.

The cost is $10 per person which will include a free t-shirt.

The Senior Games will kick off with an opening ceremony and health fair at the Haynes Rec Center on Friday afternoon at 5 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the opening ceremony for free refreshments and door prizes, informational booths and socializing.

For more information, you can call 956-729-4600.