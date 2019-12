The City of Laredo will be hosting the official unveiling of the Sisters of Mercy waterpark, also known as the Lazy River.

The lazy river was a project that was years in the making but after several hiccups, the aquatic center finally opened its doors this past summer back in June.

Councilmember Vidal Rodriguez will be hosting the official unveiling of the park on Tuesday.

The event will take place at 11:30 a.M. At the 2200 block of Zacatecas Street.