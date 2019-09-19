City of Laredo to invest funds in local parks

Some city parks could soon be getting some upgrades in the near future thanks to the City of Laredo.

City officials say they will be investing some much-needed funds into several parks around town.

They made the announcement on Monday while speaking of the Green Space Ordinance.

The ordinance calls for subdivision developers to provide $314 dollars per lot to be used by the city to establish a park within a mile of that subdivision.

During the meeting, City Council spoke about a new development currently under construction that will generate enough money to make improvements in several parks. vide up the money among several parks.

JJ Gomez with the Parks & Leisure Department says right now there is money that is going to Divine Mercy Park.

Before that can happen, there’s a procedure that has to go through the commission of parks and rec and then it goes to City Council to see where the money will be allocated.

The Divine Mercy Park will see close to $50,000 that will go towards building a new soccer and basketball court.

The Shiloh Crossing is just one of the other parks that is expected to see some improvements.