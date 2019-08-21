City of Laredo to move forward with funding public art projects

City Council is moving forward with establishing a mechanism to fund public arts and culture programs.

District Six council member Dr. Marte Martinez proposed taking two percent of net proceeds from any city construction projects and putting it towards any form of art or culture projects.

During Tuesday night's meeting, several art advocates including Cultivarte and the Fine Arts and Culture Commission took to the mic to encourage council members to vote in favor of transforming the city into a more artistically diverse one.

Advocate Regina Portillo says the proposed allocated money will be a huge help in creating installations of public art for the community to enjoy.

After a lengthy discussion over the topic, the Council ultimately decided to move forward with implementing this funding mechanism.