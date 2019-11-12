City of Rio Bravo holds meeting to canvass election votes

The City of Rio Bravo will be canvassing the votes of the recent election.

According to City Administrator Jose Valdez, there are four items that will be discussed Tuesday night.

The first is canvassing the votes to recall Daisy Valdez as mayor.

The second item is to appoint a mayor pro tem to temporarily fill in the mayor’s spot.

The third is to authorize new signatures to cash checks, documents or official documents, allowing other city staff to sign off.

Finally, the fourth item is authorizing the city administrator, Jose Valdez, to attend the meeting in San Antonio to discuss the charge for sexual harassment of former mayor Francisco Pena. That meeting is taking place November 22nd.

However, council will meet Tuesday night to discuss all four items, at 7 p.m. at Rio Bravo City Hall.