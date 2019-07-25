City offers El Portal property for one dollar

Earlier this week officials started setting up a tent facility that will house future immigration court proceedings in downtown Laredo.

File photo: Tent facility

This was the federal government’s end result after city officials met with DHS officials to have the reconsider and make use of a city-owned property instead of the tents.

The City of Laredo says they offered the federal government the El Portal property for the price tag of one single dollar.

According to Congressman Henry Cuellar, the city had made the offer to the government in lieu of setting up tents downtown.

The 21,000 square foot facility would have been used for 18 months as an alternative.

The General Services Administration requires the government to pay fair market value for such things, which has that space at about $25,000 to $30,000 a month.