City offers hazardous materials safety training

A course in the transport of hazardous materials and dangerous goods is being offered by the City of Laredo.

Laredo's Environmental Services Department permits warehouses that manage, store, and transport hazardous materials and ensure that it is done safely and correctly.

Their course is offered to the transportation industry free of charge and includes a certified trainer that will help with the managing and handling of these materials, as well as teaching about the proper City ordinances.

The upcoming class will be taking place on April 25th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 619 Reynolds Street.

This course is offered once a month on Saturdays and don’t have much space, so register as soon as possible by contacting 956-794-1650.