City official puts animal abuse rumors to rest

A city official is putting rumors to rest after several claims of animal neglect spread on social media.

The post that went viral claimed dogs located at a local home were not being taken care of and a picture depicting what looked like dead puppies was posted as well.

District Four councilman and member of the animal committee Alberto Torres spoke out about the post saying the city went out to investigate and found the dogs were in good condition and the city will continue going to the home for checkups.

Torres says the dogs had water, food and they were being well fed by their owners.

Torres went on to say that if you see any suspicious activity to Laredo Crime Stoppers or 311.