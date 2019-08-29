City officials cracking down on illegal dumping cases

The City of Laredo is seeing a number of illegal dumping cases and they are asking the public to help locate the litter critters.

A couple of men were caught on camera dumping nearly 200 pounds of sheetrock and other construction debris at the end of San Francisco Street.

City officials say it’s becoming quite common at dead-end streets.

Jerry Piña, Jr says people dump tires, house trash, and even yard trimmings.

He adds residents have no excuse for dumping branches because there’s a city service that picks up yard trimmings.

People caught dumping any kind of garbage can face a fine of up to $4,000 or even be arrested.