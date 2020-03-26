City and county issue Shelter in Place order

City and county officials are increasing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by implementing a Shelter in Place Order starting Friday night at 12:00 a.m. Saturday.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz announced the order after the health department announced a total of 14 new cases.

The mayor says this will include a curfew component from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

This is an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, after a recommendation from the medical community who are a part of a committee meeting with officials on what they are seeing and what must be done.

As a precaution, additional non-essential businesses will ask to close their doors early under the order.

During this order, grocery stores, restaurants, medical centers and gas stations will not be affected.

KGNS News will have more details on the order later on in our newscast.