City officials discuss tax relief for property owners

The financial toll of the coronavirus has City Council exploring tax relief options for property owners.

That as the city's financial status continues to struggle as well.

According to Laredo City Manager Robert Eads, they have already seen a 16- million dollar loss in bridge revenue money.

Eads says they're even turning to fire and police for some relief and compromise with their contract.

Eads goes on to say that payroll is what drives our community. He says the biggest department by virtue is police and fire.

Mayor Pete Saenz calls on all taxing entities to work together in order to create some relief for taxpayers.

Although tax revenues are good for this year, the city expects next year to be different.