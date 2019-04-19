City officials discuss the need for more CBP officers

As delays continue at Laredo ports of entry, a possible solution could be on the horizon to help with wait times.

Congressman Henry Cuellar along with city officials held a press conference to address the need for more CBP Officers to help facilitate the flow of traffic for both commercial and pedestrian lanes.

Roughly CBP Officers were taken out of the Laredo sector these past few weeks and this past weekend, only 60 of them returned to Laredo.

Officials say they want their agents back to help with commercial traffic, especially at the Colombia and World Trade Bridge.

Transportation officials say this is something that has always been an issue.

Vice President of the Laredo Motor Carrier Association says, “As far as we’re concerned with the current issue that we're having with the agents that were moved to other ports. We're grateful that they worked together hand in hand with us to be able to coordinate as we get them back, to use them in our most critical areas which is our port of entry and the commercial traffic.”

With the Easter holiday taking place this weekend, traffic is expected to pick up, but drivers will start to see some changes once the festivities are over.

As far as getting more CBP Officers back to Laredo, Congressman Cuellar gave Washington officials a list of suggestion they have yet to respond to.