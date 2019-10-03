Utilities Department in the process of disinfecting water system

The City of Laredo Health Department is advising the public that the utilities department is disinfecting the water system as part of its annual maintenance and to help address the water boil advisory.

During this time, the utilities department will be injecting free chlorine to fight bacteria and other microbes instead of the regular combined chlorine.

Officials say this will help hyperchlorinate the system and get rid of scum that makes killing germs more difficult in water pipes and help maintain chlorine levels.

As a result, the water may taste, smell and look a little different.

For those who are sensitive to chlorine, they might want to check with their doctor or the health department.

Health officials are suggesting those sensitive to chlorine to let a bathtub sit for at least 30 minutes before you bathe your children.

It’s also important to use more hot water than cold which will reduce the chlorine.

If you experience any irritation of any kind after showering, you are advised to contact the utility department and or health department.

North Laredo may still continue to use tap water; however, the water might look a little cloudy.

City officials would also like to remind south, east and central residents to continue boiling their water when cooking and drinking.

For any questions, you can call City of Laredo Health Department Environmental Health Division at (956) 795-4904 .