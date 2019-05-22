City officials looking into power outage issues

Officials are looking into an issue that has been leaving several Laredo residents in the dark.

During this week’s City Council meeting, Councilman George Altgelt brought up several complaints by his constituents regarding power outages apparently caused by strong winds.

However, AEP cleared the mystery behind the recent blackouts saying that it’s not the winds, it’s the trees that are causing the problem.

The City of Laredo directed staff to look into developing a possible change into the distance of trees to powerlines.

