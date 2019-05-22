City officials looking to bring immigration court to downtown

The City of Laredo is looking to move forward with an immigration court.

Each day, thousands of migrants come to our southern ports of entry and with an increase in cases piling up at immigration courts around the state, the process of having those cases heard are taking quite a bit of time.

Mercurio Martinez says we do not have enough judges to accommodate the influx of immigrants seeking asylum in our country.

Martinez adds that one of the problems we have along the border is our immigration laws and since we are on the border, the government has to vet a lot of these immigrants coming in and part of that system is going through the court system.

The City of Laredo Management has been in talks with Congressman Henry Cuellar to bring an immigration court to downtown Laredo.

Councilman Roberto Balli says one possible option for a facility is the old federal courthouse building.

Balli says there are a lot of individuals with immigration proceedings but they have to travel as far as San Antonio, Houston and the Rio Grande Valley. With the help of an immigration court, they would be able to stay in Laredo.

Balli adds that having an immigration court would be beneficial to our city as well as the downtown area.

Another option the city is looking into is using the general service administration building, which is also located downtown.

Councilman Balli would prefer to have the immigration court at the former courthouse since it will have some nostalgia attached to it.

The city will work on a resolution that they will present to Senator John Cornyn and Congressman Henry Cuellar so they can inform government leaders.