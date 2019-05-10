City officials looking to decrease property tax rate

During the City of Laredo's budget process, City Council will be looking into the possibility of decreasing the property tax rate.

During Monday's meeting, the Council asked the interim co-city managers to start working on two budgets that reflect a one cent and three cent decrease per hundred dollar value on people's property.

The current tax rate is at 63 cents.

District Four Councilman Alberto Torres says they hope to bring the tax rate down to 60 cents but they need to see how it will affect city operations and what they might need to cut to make this happen.

Torres says they're trying to find the best solution for the taxpayer since property appraisals have gone up.

In the meetings leading up to budget time, they will see what the co-city managers are proposing, and decide what action to take come budget time.

The city's new budget begins on October first.