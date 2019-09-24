City officials meet with Border Patrol to discuss border wall

City officials met with Border Patrol to discuss the border wall that will be built just north of Laredo.

The meeting happened last week between Mayor Pete Saenz, co-interim city manager Robert Eads and four members of the Laredo Sector Border Patrol.

Mayor Saenz says the wall will be built on private property; however, at this time, it's still unclear how it will be aligned.

He says the engineers are studying the logistics of it and by October 1st those behind the project will be pushing for construction to begin.

Mayor Saenz says the city has been against any physical type of barrier; however, if a fence or barrier will be imposed they are asking for the bulkhead by the river.

Once built, the 30 foot high wall will start from the Columbia Solidarity Bridge and will stretch over 52 miles.