City officials meet with DHS to discuss alternatives to tent facilities

City officials met with representatives from the Department of Homeland Security to discuss alternatives to a tent facility in Laredo.

File photo: Tent facility

After a week of trying to set up a meeting with the Department of Homeland Security, the City of Laredo has finally received an answer to their question about moving migrant court proceedings to a vacant city property.

After the meeting, Mayor Pete Saenz was disappointed but says there’s a slimmer of hope.

The City of Laredo is hoping to hold onto that hope as their offer to the federal government was not met with the expectations they wanted.

Saenz says, they provided a very generous offer that they thought they wouldn’t refuse, but there are so many other steps that have been taken which are already in place.

At the beginning of the month, City Council announced that they would be offering city-owned properties to the federal government so they can avoid getting a tent facility between bridge one and two.

Options such as the old federal courthouse and the El Portal building were up for grabs. The city ultimately decided that El Portal would be easier to move into.

Mayor Saenz says they are willing to consider El Portal as a backup plan if that’s suitable.

Congressman Henry Cuellar who was part of the meeting expressed concerns over the federal government willing to waste millions of dollars’ worth of taxpayer money compared to getting a great deal with the city.

Cuellar stated, “For a generous offer you can save millions of dollars you have not signed a federal contract with the private vendor why you are willing to sign this contract or why did you sign a contract if you go that way and cause the American taxpayer millions of dollars. Timelines the city said they would marshal all their resources to meet the deadlines."

The main concern of having the tent facility is because it can hurt the economy when travelers see the tents at the border.

They are also worried about hurting businesses next to the facility and the proposed area where the tents will be located could possibly be subjected to flooding.

City officials are now trying to set up a meeting with the acting secretary of DHS Kevin McAleenan so they can discuss alternatives.

The tent facilities are expected to be set up by next month with the first court proceedings scheduled for August 20th.