City officials reminding residents to stay safe during hot weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory, which will be in effect until 7 p.m. Friday evening.

Temperatures are expected to hit between 110 to 114 this weekend.

In an effort to keep residents safe, the City of Laredo has released some tips to help keep residents cool for the summer.

The first and most important is to drink plenty of water, even if you are not thirsty and especially if you are exercising.

Officials also recommend to stay in cool shaded areas if you are outdoors.

If you are working or playing outside health officials recommend taking several breaks and remember to always check on the elderly and young children.

Now if you or someone is feeling sick because of the heat, some of the symptoms to watch out for are profuse perspiration and muscle cramping, body temperature rising, confusion and or unconsciousness.

If you do need to go outdoors, wear plenty of light-colored and loose fitted clothing, avoid alcohol and sugary drinks, always check the back seat of your cars for small children and also check on folks who do not have air conditioning.

It is also important to keep our four-legged friends indoors during these dog days of summer.

By following these tips, city officials hope we can all get through the summer.