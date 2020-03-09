City officials represent Laredo during annual trip to Washington D.C.

This week, several city officials will be in our nation’s capital to discuss our community’s needs with lawmakers and agencies with its 2020 federal legislative agenda.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz including Councilman Rudy Gonzalez, Mercurio Martinez, Nelly Vielma, and Robert Eads will be in Washington D.C. until Thursday.

Representatives from TAMIU, Laredo College, LISD and the private sector in Laredo will also be participating in meetings with federal agencies as they relate to issues of higher education and small business.

The annual trip seeks to ensure that Laredo is not left out when much-needed federal funds and resources are being budgeted.