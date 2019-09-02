Agreement with Mexican government could make cargo cheaper

The City of Laredo is asking the Mexican government for changes in operation to allow carriers to consolidate mixed cargo from various U.S. airports to fill scheduled flights destined to Mexican airports.

According to the city, if the port's request is approved by the Mexican government and implemented, it will ensure that it will remain competitive by adopting more efficient and cost-effective measures by lowering air cargo costs to the air freight industry.

City officials met Mexico’s new administrator of customs to discuss international trade and air cargo during a meeting in Mexico City.

The Laredo International Airport currently ranks 41 in the nation for air cargo and fifth in Texas, with Mexico as its top trading partner followed by China.