More money could be coming to help residents soundproof their homes in a noisy part of town.

City officials are getting ready to submit a grant to the Federal Aviation Administration in the amount of one million dollars for the Noise Abatement Program at the Laredo International Airport.

The purpose of the grant is to provide funding to soundproof homes that are near the airport.

If the grant is approved, the city will put money forward of up to $110,000.