City officials seeking public input about improvements to Laredo

If your neighborhood needs a makeover, time is running out to submit your suggestions to the City of Laredo.

The city's Community Development Department wants to hear from you on what needs to change in your district.

For nearly two weeks, they have been asking residents to take part in a survey where they can pinpoint what areas in Laredo need work.

From more street lights to sidewalks, they will submit their findings to get the proper funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The last day to submit your suggestions is Wednesday.

For anybody who missed Monday’s event, the City of Laredo will have staff helping with the survey at the south Laredo Library.

So far, only 300 people have taken the survey.