City officials sign economic development agreement with State of Jalisco

A group of City of Laredo officials participated in the signing of a reaffirmation agreement in Mexico Over the weekend.

On Friday, October 25th, Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz along with Councilmembers Mercurio Martinez III, Nelly Vielma, co-interim city manager Robert Eads, and Jose Valdez signed an agreement with the Secretary of Economic Development for the State of Jalisco in Guadalajara.

The agreement aims to promote trade, tourism and educational exchanges between Laredo and the State of Jalisco.

The agreement is vital in establishing a strong bond between Laredo and the Mexican state as both governments work towards a goal of social and economic development.

Furthermore, both governments have agreed to conduct a study for a possible direct flight from Laredo to Guadalajara as well as a cargo route.

Lastly, the agreement calls for the creation of a Jalisco Products Office in Laredo to sell artisanal products from Mexico.

Mayor Saenz says the agreement signifies a unified commitment to our cities to expand opportunities in business, international trade, tourism, and education.