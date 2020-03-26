City officials to answer questions on Facebook Live

The City of Laredo is now providing a platform that will allow community members to ask questions to City leaders.

With matters changing at a rapid pace with the COVID-19 pandemic, community members can now tune in to the City's Facebook page every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. to hear updates.



Facebook live also offers those who tune in the ability to post questions in the comments section that City officials will be able to address.

"So we've been receiving a lot of questions," said Rafael Benavides. "Can I go to the park, can I go to my work, can I go to different places, why or why not, is the virus contagious.... So a lot of questions that general public have, and we have experts there that that can answer most of those questions there, and of course we refer back to the CDC guidelines as well."

If you're interested in tuning in the City's Facebook page can be found under City of Laredo.

You can also find the link on the webpage at CityOfLaredo.com.