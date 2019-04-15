City officials to discuss increase in water fees

City Council will meet to discuss in length just how much our water bills will increase.

Last week, it was reported that there is a need for additional water infrastructure as the city continues to grow.

As a result, the funding will come from the increase in water bills.

On Monday, city officials will look to implement a five percent increase from the current two percent for commercial businesses and the volume of water rates adjustment from two percent to 20 percent for one year, effective October 1st.

Meanwhile, the commercial base minimum charge and volume water rates adjustment will go up to five percent each year from October 1st in 2020 through October 1st 2022.