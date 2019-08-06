City officials tour tent facility

Federal and city officials were able to walk inside the temporary migrant tent facility located right beside the banks of the Rio Grande.

Congressman Henry Cuellar was joined by Mayor Pete Saenz Monday morning to tour the tents.

Both agree the option of housing the migrant processing center inside the El Portal would have been a better alternative.

City officials have offered a portion El Portal to the federal government as an alternative for its larger size and better working conditions for those who will be processing the migrants.

Cuellar says he could understand if there were no other options; however, the El Portal space would have cost one dollar for 18 months compared to a contact that can go up to more than 75 million dollars.

In response to the offer, federal officials said they may need more space in the future.

As a result, they are now looking into the Colombia Bridge as another option.