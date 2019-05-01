City officials working on providing earlier flight times

Laredoans looking to get away will now have a little more options to choose from when it comes to flight times.

The City of Laredo is working with an airline giant to allow earlier flights.

Officials say American Airlines is now providing flights as early as 5 in the morning.

The earliest flight used to be 6 a.m.; however, since vacation time for many people is inching closer, American Airlines wanted to provide travelers with more options.

This was brought up by the Airport Advisory Committee last month.

The city says they say an increase in demand for earlier departures is what led to the change.

A spokesperson for the city says United Airlines could be on board with the changes as well.

The city does encourage the public to check airline website for availability.

Those airlines include, United, Allegiant and American Airlines.