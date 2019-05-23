City officials working on replacing pipes

If you're driving down the highway you may have noticed some construction in the area.

City officials say they are in the process of replacing pipes that are more than 40-years-old.

After several years of heavy traffic, cracks have appeared and replacements need to be made.

Officials say the pipes will go in the medium of the highway.

This will be part of a bigger project that will help alleviate an area in downtown Laredo.

Angel Leon with the City of Laredo says they are going to install some pumps on Santa Maria and Mines Road and assures traffic flow will not be affected.