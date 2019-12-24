Fireworks illegal within Laredo city limits

As way to celebrate during the holidays many like to light up the sky, but the Laredo Police Department is reminding everyone to do it safely.

There is a city ordinance you should be aware of.

It's against the law to use fireworks within Laredo city limits, but they can be used in Webb County.

Raul Rodriguez, who sells fireworks during the season, says to keep children away from the area where fireworks are being popped.

He also some additional tips to keep in mind:

"The tips are, just have a water hose, just in case, close by in case you want to turn it off if it goes wrong. If it doesn't light up don't try to light it up again, cause it might pop wrong."

Laredo Police says keep in mind your pets' safety before popping fireworks since some of them get scared from the loud noises.

If you are caught using fireworks within city limits, they will be confiscated and you could be facing a hefty fine.